NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Authorities in North County have charged a suspect after a hit-and-run that left one child dead and another injured late Friday night.
Just before 9:30 p.m., police said a mother was pushing a stroller with a 4-year-old and 2-year-old inside near the area of Chambers Road and Clairmont Drive when they were struck by a 2016 black Nissan Altima.
Police arrested and charged Demetrius Cole, 27, with second-degree murder and one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in the death of the 4-year-old.
"It just took my breath away," Jackie Lindsay said, who witnessed the incident. "It killed me. It killed me."
Lindsay said the mother just picked up her kids from the Rising Star day care center. She said the mother picks her kids up at night after getting off work.
There are no street lights and at that time, it's pitch black.
"It's so dark. The only light was the light that was coming up off the building," Lindsay said. "There needs to be some street lights here."
Police said surveillance video revealed Cole was driving westbound on Chamber at a high rate of speed without headlights. Police said Cole didn't stop or brake when he struck the stroller.
The speed limit in the area is 35 MPH.
"I don't think he seen her standing there, but he didn't have his lights on at the time and he was doing about 50 to 60," Lindsay said.
Police said both children were taken to the hospital but the 4-year-old, later identified as Tavares Chisholm, died shortly after arriving. The 2-year-old suffered leg fractures.
Cole told police his license was recently revoked. Police said he had a pending DWI case and is on federal parole for a weapons violation.
