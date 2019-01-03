TROY, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Investigators in Troy, Illinois are investigating after multiple car break-ins at the Holiday Inn Express off I-70.
Police said the suspect got out of a red pick-up truck around 3:50 a.m. on New Year’s Day. They believe he broke into four cars in the parking lot.
Emily Malsam said she and her family were staying at the hotel that night. Their family spent the last 10 days on a road trip around the country in lieu of Christmas gifts. They traveled more than 7,000 miles, stopping in Arizona, California, Oregon and Illinois.
“We believe more in making memories with your family than buying materialistic things,” she said.
Malsam said they tried to limit using their phones while on vacation. She said she snapped a few photos on her iPhone but took over more than 1,000 on her Nikon Camera.
Early Tuesday morning, she said she woke up to police at her door saying her car was broken into. Malsam said she came out to find an iPad, cooler and her Nikon camera gone.
“How can we get it back? That was our original reaction,” she said.
Malsam said her car was locked and that the suspect smashed the window of her minivan. Her family put tape and tarp around the window and drove back to South Carolina the next day.
She said she isn’t concerned about getting her camera back but is desperate to find the memory card that holds the pictures.
Malsam is offering a reward to anyone that finds it. The camera is a Nikon D7500 with a mounted Nikkor 18-300 lens with a HOYA lens protector. If you have any information, call the Troy Police Department at (618) 667-6731.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.