NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A 76-year-old woman was carjacked by a suspect after he helped her load donated food into her car outside a North City church Saturday.
The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of Riverview, which is the Walnut Park West neighborhood.
Police say the woman was picking up a food donation from a church near the intersection of W. Florissant and Riverview when the suspect helped her load the groceries into her car.
She then thanked him and offered to give him a ride home out of gratitude. When the two got to the 5300 block of Riverview, police say the man pulled out a gun and ordered her out of her 2006 Dodge Caravan.
The woman complied and the suspect drove off. The investigation is ongoing.
