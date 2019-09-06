ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Authorities have issued charges against a North City homicide suspect who they say boasted on Facebook about adding to the murder count in St. Louis.
38-year-old Terrell Whiting is charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of 33-year-old Rafael Givens.
Givens was fatally shot in the 9000 block of Halls Ferry Road just after 11 p.m. on July 17.
In a Facebook post, Whiting said, "What's the murder count in St. Louis at this moment anyone know!!! #igot3."
Police said Whiting admitted to being in the same area as the shooting.
Whiting is being held without bond.
