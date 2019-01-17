DE SOTO, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Major Case Squad has made an arrest in connection to the death of a De Soto man was found dead inside his home.
Deputies found 61-year-old Randy Sitze dead in the basement of his home in the 100 block of West Lakeview Dr around 7 p.m. Friday. Sitze's mother, who lives with him, found him, police say.
Sitze was killed in a gated community by Summerset Lake where violent crime is rare.
Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff announced a suspect had been taken into custody and prosecutors have charged him.
22-year-old Andrew Britton is charged with murder and armed criminal action.
Britton reportedly talked to a confidant about the crime, which led police to his arrest Wednesday night.
When confronted by police, Britton reportedly confessed to hitting Sitze with an object, possibly a candle holder, multiple times in the head.
He then stabbed him in the neck and chest.
Britton is being held without bond.
Law enforcement is asking anyone with information to contact police at 636-797-5515 or call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.
