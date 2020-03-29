ST. LOUIS COUNTY(KMOV.com) -- Police are searching for a third suspect after an officer noticed someone shooting a gun from their car in North County Saturday night.
A St. Louis County Police officer was patrolling in the area of Bellefontaine and Trampe when he saw shots being fired from a silver Chevrolet car. The officer tried to pull the car over but the driver sped off, sparking a chase.
Minutes later, the car drove off the road near the 1600 block of Pattern Drive.
Police took a suspect into custody while a man tried to run away. Officers later arrested the man after a short chase.
A second man was able to escape and is still at large.
No suspect information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.