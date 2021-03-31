UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man was found shot multiple times Wednesday afternoon in University City.
Officers with University City Police Department responded to a shots fired call around 1 p.m. in the 700 block of West Canterbury.
A man was found laying on the ground, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The man was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Police describe the suspect as a white male, late to mid 20’s, approximately 6’2 tall, 175 pounds, brown hair and wearing a red baseball cap and light blue top.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to asked to contact the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211, Ext. 8010 or Crime Stoppers at 866-371-TIPS.
