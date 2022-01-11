Suspect at-large after being shot by Metro East officers following alleged knife attack

SOUTH ROXANA, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A 45-year-old man is at-large after after an officer-involved shooting in South Roxana, Illinois that occurred on January 4.
John Shimchick, of East Alton, is charged with aggravated assault to a police officer, aggravated battery and aggravated resisting arrest. Authorities said they were called to a home in the 100 block of Rose Avenue around 8 p.m., where several people had been injured before they arrived.
Shimchick is accused of attacking the responding officers with a knife before one of the officers shot him. Multiple officers were injured during a struggle when they tried to take him into custody. Police said the officers were treated at the scene.
Shimchick was briefly hospitalized but has been released. He is at-large with a bond set at $75,000.
