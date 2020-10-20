MOLINE ACRES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A police officer was hurt after an incident Tuesday afternoon in Moline Acres.
A police officer with the Moline Acres Police Department located a man he knew was wanted for a violent felony in the 9800 block of Monarch Drive at 4:10 p.m.
The officer tried to stop the suspect and arrest him, but he resisted and then the officer saw he had a handgun in his possession.
According to St. Louis County police, the officer fired at the suspect with his department issued firearm.
The suspect dropped his gun and left the area on foot. Police do not know if the suspect was struck by any gunshots.
The Moline Acres officer suffered an injury to his ankle from the altercation with the suspect. He has not shot.
The officer is 43-years-old with 15 years of law enforcement experience.
Officers from multiple different law enforcement agencies assisted in a search for the suspect, but have not located him at this time.
As of 8 p.m., the scene remains active with a police presence.
