ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- After a man barricaded himself inside an apartment complex for several hours Tuesday, Police were able to take them into custody just after 3:20 p.m.
Officers on scene said they were called to the area of Lucas and Hunt and Interstate 70 around 11:00 a.m.
Police said a female officer was patrolling the Burrwood Apartment Complex in the 5000 block of Gladstone Place when she saw the man, who she recognized as being wanted for a parole violation regarding a robbery.
She stopped her patrol car and got out, and the man, 46, reportedly approached her and immediately began attacking her.
During the fight, the suspect grabbed the officer's gun belt and eventually was able to get a hold of her department-issued Taser. When he did, the officer drew her weapon and fired a shot at the suspect.
The suspect was not hit by the shot, but fled to an apartment complex down the street and barricaded himself inside an apartment.
The tactical operations unit arrived on scene and police surrounded the apartment complex for several hours.
Eventually, the tactical team was able to bring the man into custody without further incident. He was unhurt.
The officer, who had been with the department for six years, was taken to the hospital with a head injury.
News 4 will provide more information as it becomes available.
