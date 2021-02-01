ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A suspect is in custody after a MetroLink security guard was killed Sunday morning at the Delmar station, police sources confirm to News 4.
Police said Nathaniel Maurice Smith, 36, shot and killed James Cook, 30, Sunday morning after Cook approached the man about a disturbance.
A security officer was shot and killed in the line of duty at the Delmar MetroLink station in north St. Louis City Sunday morning.
Smith, of the 4400 block of Evans Place, is charged with Murder and Armed Criminal Action.
Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department released an image of the suspect hours after the fatal shooting. Police said the man was armed with a pistol. According to a source, Smith was arrested at the Hanley MetroLink stop Sunday night.
A security officer was shot and killed in the line of duty at the Delmar MetroLink station in north St. Louis City Sunday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.