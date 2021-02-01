ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A suspect is in custody after a MetroLink security guard was killed Sunday morning at the Delmar station, police sources confirm to News 4.

Police said Nathaniel Maurice Smith, 36, shot and killed James Cook, 30, Sunday morning after Cook approached the man about a disturbance.

Smith, of the 4400 block of Evans Place, is charged with Murder and Armed Criminal Action.

Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department released an image of the suspect hours after the fatal shooting. Police said the man was armed with a pistol. According to a source, Smith was arrested at the Hanley MetroLink stop Sunday night.