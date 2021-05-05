EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A driver is in custody after leading police in the Metro East on a chase early Wednesday morning.
The chase began on Route 3 in South Roxana and ended when the driver drove down a dead end road near 1st Street and Exchange Ave in East St. Louis. The car crashed into a fence near Winstanley.
Police quickly arrested the driver. No additional information has been released.
