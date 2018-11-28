NORMANDY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The Normandy Police Department says a suspect is charged in connection with the death of teen Gerrian Green.

Korrie Black, 18, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Green, 16, was gunned down near Bermuda Elementary School around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Investigators said Green got into an argument with Black before he was shot multiple times.

Green's mother Talisa Townsend told News 4 her daughter was present when Green was shot.

Police said Black turned himself in Wednesday.