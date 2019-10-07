(CNN) -- One suspect in the Kansas bar shooting that left four men dead and five people injured has been arrested and a second suspect has been identified, police said.
Javier Alatorre, 23, was arrested late Sunday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri, said a news release from the police department in Kansas City, Kansas, where the shooting occurred.
Police are searching for the second suspect, Hugo Villanueva-Morales, 29, and said he is considered armed and dangerous.
Both have been charged with four counts of murder in the first degree and their bonds have been set at $1 million each, the release said.
Regulars at the Kansas bar are still trying to understand why gunmen opened fire in the venue filled with people early on Sunday.
At least 200 people attended an emotional candlelight vigil Sunday in the parking lot of Tequila KC bar in Kansas City, a scene filled with crying friends and family members of the victims. Photos of three of the four men killed were displayed behind candles.
"The families need closure, they have a lot of questions. We just want to know why somebody would do this here," said Toni Maciel, whose cousins were among the wounded. "There's families here, but you get outsiders ... they come and do something like this, it kind of hurts."
The four slain victims were all Hispanic men, said police spokesman Thomas Tomasic. They were identified as a man in his late 50s, another in his mid-30s and two in their mid-20s. Two of the men were Mexican nationals, Marcelo Ebrard, Mexico's minister of foreign affairs, said on Twitter Sunday.
The five people injured are in stable condition, and some have been released from the hospital, police said.
Celeste Trevino told CNN through tears Sunday one of the victims saved her life by pushing her aside before he was killed.
"I don't feel like I'm ever going to be the same after seeing something like that," Trevino said. "It's hard for me to be here because every time I close my eyes, I see it and I think about it."
Trevino said she had been dancing with the man who saved her life.
"I just remember holding his face. And I'm pretty sure he still had my lipstick on his cheek when he died, because I remember kissing him on the cheek," Trevino said, adding that her brother-in-law was also among those killed.
Kansas City police have not made any arrests in connection with the shooting. A manhunt is underway for two men believed to be responsible.
An argument may have prompted the shooting
The two men walked into the Tequila KC bar around 1:30 a.m. Sunday (2:20 a.m. ET) with handguns and started shooting, police said. There were about 40 people in the bar at the time.
The shooting may have stemmed from an argument that occurred inside the bar hours earlier, Tomasic said.
A bartender, Jose Valdez, told CNN affiliate WDAF the problem started when he refused to serve a man who'd caused problems months earlier. The man threw a glass at him and was thrown of the club, Valdez said.
A few hours later, that man and a second man came through the back door with pistols, he said.
"When he came in the second time he did not say nothing," Valdez said. "He just walked in and looked for who he was looking for and started shooting."
With about 40 people inside, the gunfire prompted customers to stampede out of the private, members-only venue, Valdez and Tomasic said.
The four slain men, all Hispanic males, were identified as a man in his late 50s, another in his mid-30s and two in their mid-20s, Tomasic said.
One of the men who died had planned to get married next year, said Shay Celedon, a bar patron who left two hours before the shooting.
"None of it really seems real right now. We were sitting here yesterday evening having drinks with my best friend's fiancé," Celedon said. "I go home, go to bed, get woken up two hours later that he's deceased, and she held him till he took his last breath, and tried to bring him back and keep pressure on his gunshot wound. And it was just one fatal shot that took him from us."
Another five people who had been shot were taken to area hospitals and were stable Sunday morning. At least two people have been released from the hospital, police said.
Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and "do not feel it's racially motivated," Tomasic said.
"We don't feel that these suspects are going to go out and do this again," he said.
Bar was a welcoming place
Friends of the shooting victims gathered outside the bar on Sunday
Celedon said she saw a man enter the bar in an agitated state. She said she saw him get into an argument with the bartender, at which point he was escorted out. She also saw him get into an argument with another individual before he left, she said.
Celedon said she left, but friends told her the man returned with a second person, resulting in a confrontation and shooting, she said.
Toni Maciel said the Tequila KC bar has a reputation as a gathering place for the community, and it was always a safe and welcoming place to adults from their 20s to their 60s. People would come after work for a drink, and guests generally know each other and their families.
Maciel said her cousins were among the wounded. She called on the suspects to turn themselves into police.
"Make it easier for yourselves. Find it in your hearts to do this, please. We have brothers, sons, cousins, uncles, that are no longer here because of your senseless act," she said.
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly says the state is mourning the victims of "yet another mass shooting."
In a statement released by her office Sunday, Kelly said, "I continue to be frustrated that these mass shootings and killings occur with regular frequency. Our nation has an obligation to address this ongoing public health crisis."
CNN's Natasha Chen reported from Kansas City. CNNB's Holly Yan and Melissa Alonso contributed to this report.
