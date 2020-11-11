ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police have identified the woman who was found shot to death inside a car in the Tower Grove East neighborhood Tuesday morning.
Officers were called to the 3100 block of Arsenal around 10:15 a.m. after a 23-year-old was found shot inside a vehicle. The victim, Monay V. Phillips, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, a suspect was found and taken into custody.
Anyone with further information regarding Phillips’ homicide is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers.
