HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – An arrest was made after an overnight police chase ended in north St. Louis County.
A News 4 photographer was in Hazelwood at Dunn Road and Imperial where it appeared stop sticks were used to blow out a vehicle’s tires before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.
According to the photographer, the suspect tried running to a nearby neighborhood but was taken into custody.
No other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.