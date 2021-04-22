ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot in the Lewis Place neighborhood early Monday.
Anthony Bruce, 31, was found shot just before 7 a.m. in the 4500 block of McMillan. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Days after the shooting, Darius Meeks, 32, was arrested for murder first, armed criminal action and UUW-shooting from a motor vehicle in relation to Bruce's murder. St. Louis police said warrants will be applied on at the Circuit Attorney's Office. A booking photo of Meeks is not currently available, according to police.
The shooting is believed to be the 59th homicide in St. Louis so far in 2021. At the same time last year, the city had 45 murders.
