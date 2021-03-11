ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A suspect was arrested for the stabbing death of a man at a North City gas station.
Bryce Eli Hackworth, 25, died after being stabbed in the torso inside the BP gas station at 5003 Natural Bridge just before 1 a.m. Tuesday. Further details regarding the incident have not been released.
A day after Hackworth’s murder, police announced that 50-year-old David Lockridge was arrested for the crime. Authorities said warrants will be applied on at the Circuit Attorney’s Office for murder first and armed criminal action against the suspect.
