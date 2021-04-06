SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A suspect is in custody after a man was shot and killed in St. Louis' Bevo neighborhood Monday afternoon.
William Cooper, 30, was found shot in the torso next to a vehicle in the 4600 block of Gravois around 2:40 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anthony Brown, 29, was arrested and charged with murder, assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon involving shooting at/from a motor vehicle. No other details regarding the suspect have been released.
Anyone with additional information is urged to call detectives at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
