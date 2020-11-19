ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was shot and killed in St. Louis’ Fountain Park neighborhood late Wednesday night.
The shooting occurred in the 700 block of N. Euclid around 11:15 p.m., according to police.
The man, later identified as 36-year-old Shelby Lamont Spight, was shot in head and pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said a 30-year-old suspect was taken into custody following the shooting.
Anyone with additional details is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers.
