PAGEDALE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis man was charged after a man was killed during a double shooting in North County on Dec. 15.
The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Nixon Ave near Canton in Pagedale around 4:45 a.m. Officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived.
Officials said one victim died at the scene while the other victim was listed in critical condition. The deceased victim was later identified as Keith Solomon, 45, of Pagedale.
Just over a week after the shooting, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Vincent P. Brooks, 32, with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. He is being held at the St. Louis County Justice Services on a $35,000 bond.
After Brooks was charged in connection with the shooting, the Major Case Squad returned the investigation to the Pagedale Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.