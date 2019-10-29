ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police have identified the 56-year-old man who was found shot to death in South City Monday afternoon.
Officers said the shooting happened at a home in the 1000 block of Bates Street near Colorado Avenue just before 3 p.m.
Tuesday morning police identified the victim as Clenelle Johnson.
A 43-year-old man was taken into custody in connection with the shooting. Police said two guns were also found.
Anyone with information regarding the ongoing investigation is urged to contact the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
