ROLLA, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A suspect was arrested after a man was found shot on a Rolla driveway Thursday night.
The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department said Michael Jonathan Schmitt, of St. James, was found shot on a driveway in the 11000 block of Highway 72, the Stately Mansions Mobile Home Park, around 11:25 p.m. The 35-year-old was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
Deputies identified Matthew Andrew Reeves, 32, of Rolla, as a suspect in the case. He reportedly was arrested in the 10000 block of County Road 2060 for second-degree murder.
