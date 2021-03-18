NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A suspect is in custody after a man was killed while driving in North City on Jan. 10, 2021.
The shooting happened near the intersection of Goodfellow and Natural Bridge around 4:40 p.m. The victim was found inside a crashed car and pronounced dead at the scene. He was later identified as 30-year-old Dwayne Julius Johnson.
Just over two months after Johnson’s death, St. Louis police said 23-year-old Travion Walters had been arrested in the case. Warrants were issued by the Circuit Attorney's Office against Walters for murder, shooting from a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of armed criminal action.
