CASEYVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A man is facing charges after a juvenile was shot in the head in Caseyville Friday.
Officers were called to the 800 block of Old Caseyville Road for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, officers found a juvenile male who told them he was shot at. While the investigation was underway, a juvenile male showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.
Monday, charges were issued against Tyler J. Files. He was charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, one county of armed robbery and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon while under 21.
Files’ bond was set at $100,000.
