Suspect arrested after hostage situation in Clinton County linked to crime spree that left deputy dead

A bi-state manhunt is underway for an armed man who allegedly shot and killed an Illinois deputy and a shooting in St. Peters Wednesday.

ST. PETERS (KMOV.com) – A suspect is in custody after a crime spree that spanned multiple states Wednesday.

Deputy Sean Riley was killed near the Indiana border on Dec. 29, 2021. 

Around 5 a.m., Wayne County, Illinois Sheriff's Deputy Sean Riley was responding to a motorist assist call on Interstate 64 near the Indiana border when he was shot. As another officer pulled up to the scene, Riley was found dead, and his squad car was missing. The car was later found abandoned on Interstate 64 nearby, WFIE reports.

Wayne County, Illinois Sheriff's Deputy Sean Riley was shot and killed on Interstate 64 in Illinois near the Indiana border.

St. Peters police confirmed the suspect wanted in the deputy’s death was later connected to a shooting and carjacking at a QuikTrip on Main Street. Around 7 a.m., the suspect drove away from the gas station after shooting another man while stealing his car. The shooting victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Surveillance images were then released of the "armed and dangerous" man. The stolen vehicle was later found in O'Fallon, Missouri off Highway 70, according to police. After ditching that car, the suspect reportedly stole a white Nissan Titan truck with Missouri plates of 0WE A43.

St. Peters Police are searching for a man linked to an armed carjacking at the QuikTrip on Main Street Wednesday. 

The suspect was believed to be near Highland, Illinois at one point. Then, around 1 p.m. News 4 learned of a hostage situation in Carlyle on Beaver Road that was believed to be connected to the earlier incidents. At 2:30 p.m. police on scene of the hostage situation confirmed that a suspect was in custody.

The body of Deputy Riley was brought to the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office around 10 a.m. accompanied by area law enforcement agencies.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Live report on News 4 at 4 p.m.

