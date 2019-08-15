ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A suspect is in custody after a carjacked vehicle crashed in north St. Louis.
The suspect crashed the stolen vehicle into a utility pole at Page and Sarah, which officers said was a few miles east of where the carjacking happened.
No one was injured during the carjacking or crash.
Police have not disclosed any further information.
