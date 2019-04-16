CAHOKIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A suspect is in custody after a an argument turned deadly in Cahokia Tuesday morning.
The man was found dead in the 700 block of St. Nicholas Drive just before 7 a.m. after being shot, according to police.
"In my younger days people settled their arguments with their hands and fists," said Cpt. Dennis Plew of the Cahokia Police Department. "Now, there seems to be a lot of gun play. Not just in Cahokia, I believe it's everywhere."
An official with the Cahokia Police Department told News 4 a male suspect is in custody.
No other information regarding the shooting, suspect or victim has been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
