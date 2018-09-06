WELLSTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A 49-year-old suspect is accused of stabbing a man in north St. Louis County.
Antonio L. Covington allegedly stabbed a man in the neck near the 6200 block of Martin Luther King Tuesday night. After the crime, he reportedly ran from the scene but was taken into custody.
Covington has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. His cash-only bond was set at $150,000.
The stabbing victim reportedly survived.
