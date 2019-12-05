ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two women were robbed outside of a Central West End church Wednesday night.
The women said they were outside of Trinity Church in the 600 block of N. Euclid when a man approached them around 9:45 p.m. The man allegedly pointed a gun at the women and then demanded their property.
After taking a purse, the suspect ran from the area.
One of the victims told police the suspect “inappropriately touched her while looking for money."
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.