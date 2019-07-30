RED BUD, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A suspect admitted on Facebook that he broke into Red Bud High School while shirtless early Sunday morning.
Mason Manning, 19, is charged with criminal trespass.
The Red Bud School District Superintendent said the district posted surveillance video showing the break-in, which happened around 1:00 a.m. Sunday.
Mason saw the post and commented that he was the suspect in the video. He later turned himself in. He was very drunk, the superintendent said.
