ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A suspect is facing charges, accused of committing crimes at two West County gas stations minutes apart.
Jacob Merchant, 19, is charged with first-degree robbery and attempted robbery.
On the morning of August 19, police say he tried to rob a Circle K at 13655 Manchester Road. He handed the cashier a note and concealed his hand within his jacket, but police said the cashier refused to give him money, so he left the store.
A short time later, police say he walked into Energy Express at 13970 Manchester and handed the cashier a note demanding that he be given money “and nobody will get hurt.” He also held his right hand inside his jacket as if he were concealing a gun.
The cashier opened the register and gave him some cash before Merchant demanded cartons of cigarettes and scratch-off lottery tickets. Police say the cashier said he could take whatever he wanted.
Several hours later, police believe he tried to cash some of the stolen lottery tickets at a convenience store in S. Louis City.
Merchant eventually turned himself in. Police say his fingerprint was on the note that he left behind at the Circle K.
Merchant is being held on $50,000 cash-only bond.
