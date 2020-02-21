ST. ANN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police arrested a man after a chase who is accused of ramming patrol cars and trying to kill officers.
Dash cam video was rolling when St. Ann officers chased a car Saturday. Police say the person driving was Darin Christopher Smith. He was first spotted and got away from police in Wright City, according to police.
St. Ann officers eventually stopped chasing Smith and launched a GPS tracking device to stick to the car he was driving. Officers eventually found him in Woodson Terrace.
"After he goes into reverse, hits the Breckenridge Hills police car, goes into drive and aims car at one of our policeman in front of his car to strike and kill him,” said St. Ann Police Chief Aaron Jiminez.
Another officer at the scene moved his patrol car to try and stop Smith, unsuccessfully.
"Right when he got out, he makes a spontaneous utterance ‘I wanted to die suicide by cop," Jiminez said.
Jiminez said Smith went toward and officer and ran a short distance before an officer fired shots.
No one was injured.
Smith is being held in jail on a $300,000 bond.
