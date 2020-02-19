NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The suspect wanted for shooting a Calverton Park police officer who was working as a security guard at a Walmart in Ferguson has been charged.
[READ: Customers speak after officer shot at Ferguson Walmart]
Fhontez Mitchell, 20, is charged with first-degree robbery, armed-criminal action, assault, tampering with physical evidence and resisting arrest.
He was arrested Tuesday. His bond was set at $1 million.
Police said a car matching the description of the one used to flee the scene of the shooting was spotted near Canfield Drive in Ferguson just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Near the intersection of Airport Road and N. Florissant, police said they tried to pull Mitchell over but he would not stop, leading officers on a chase.
Mitchell then pulled into a parking lot in the 8900 block of Jennings Station Road and got out of the car and ran, but officers arrested him a short time later.
[READ: Manhunt underway for suspect who shot police officer inside Ferguson Walmart]
Sunday, police said a Calverton Park officer confronted Mitchell, who allegedly stole pajama pants. Mitchell then allegedly pulled a gun and shot the officer in the arm and torso. The 35-year-old officer was taken to the hospital for treatment and later released.
According to police, the officer did not fire his weapon during the incident.
Download our KMOV News App for the latest updates
The morning after the shooting, St. Louis County police released surveillance images of Mitchell. They also utilized numerous resources, including a canine unit and Metro Air Support Unit to aid in their search for the wanted man.
Police said Mitchell burned the clothes he was wearing when he stole from Walmart and shot the officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.