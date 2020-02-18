NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The suspect wanted for shooting a Calverton Park police officer who was working as a security guard at a Walmart in Ferguson has been taken into custody.
[READ: Customers speak after officer shot at Ferguson Walmart]
Police said a car matching the description of the one used to flee the scene of the shooting was spotted near Canfield Drive in Ferguson just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Near the intersection of Airport Road and N. Florissant, police said they tried to pull the suspect over but he would not stop, leading officers on a chase.
The suspect then pulled into a parking lot in the 8900 block of Jennings Station Road and got out of the car and ran, but officers arrested him a short time later.
[READ: Manhunt underway for suspect who shot police officer inside Ferguson Walmart]
Sunday, police said a Calverton Park officer confronted a shoplifting suspect who then pulled a gun and shot the officer in the arm and torso. The 35-year-old officer was taken to the hospital for treatment and later released.
According to police, the officer did not fire his weapon during the incident.
Download our KMOV News App for the latest updates
The morning after the shooting, St. Louis County police released surveillance images of the man wanted in connection with the shooting. They also utilized numerous resources, including a canine unit and Metro Air Support Unit to aid in their search for the wanted man.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.