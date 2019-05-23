NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A suspect is facing charges, accused of fatally shooting a 56-year-old man near Fairground Park Wednesday evening.
Terrion Phillips, 17, is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery and armed criminal action.
The shooting happened near the intersection of Kossuth and Warne before 6:30 p.m.
The victim was shot multiple times and was dead when officers arrived, police said. The victim was later identified as Vincent Sanders, of the 3600 block of Windsor Place.
Homicide detectives are handling the ongoing investigation.
Phillips is being held on a $300,000 cash-only bond.
