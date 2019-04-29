COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A suspect accused of robbing a US Bank in Collinsville on April 14 has been charged.
Travis Fletcher, 39, of Collinsville was arraigned on federal charges Monday.
Police he stepped to the service counter of the US Bank inside Schnucks at 501 Beltline in Collinsville and demanded money. He reportedly lifted his jacket and revealed a handgun in his waistline during his demand.
He allegedly put an undisclosed amount of money in a bag and fled on foot.
