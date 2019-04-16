JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man was arrested after he allegedly pepper sprayed a convenience store clerk and stole a cash register in House Springs last week.
During the robbery, the suspect reportedly ripped the cash register off the counter.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said 24-year-old Jaden Brown was tracked down after the incident and arrested. He was charged with second-degree robbery and second-degree burglary.
No other details have been disclosed by investigators.
