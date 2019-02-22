ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A man who was wanted in connection with a 2017 murder has been apprehended.
Donte Sproling, 29, was charged on May 17, 2018 for one count of second-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action in the death of Stanley Taylor. At the time, police released a photo of the suspect and said he was not in custody.
Sproling was then taken into custody on Feb. 21, 2019 and is being held on a cash-only bond of $250,000.
Northwoods Police officers responded to the 6900 block of Forest Hill Drive around 11:00 p.m. on Oct. 6, 2017. Responding officers found the body of 54 year-old Stanley Taylor with multiple gunshot wounds.
After the shooting, Sproling reportedly left his vehicle at Taylor’s residence. He was also allegedly idetnfied by two eyewitnesses.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).