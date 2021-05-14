ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A St. Peters man is accused of killing a 58-year-old during an argument at his home early Friday morning.
Blake English, 36, is charged with second-degree murder. Police said they received a call around 5 a.m. for an unconscious man who had trouble breathing at English's home on Bartley Street. The man, who had injuries to his face and head, was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Police say the victim was at the home to help someone who lived there move out when he and English got into an argument that turned into a physical altercation. Authorities do not believe weapons were used. English was arrested at the scene and is being held on a $175,000 bond.
