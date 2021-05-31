ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Tamara Houston said the agony she’s endured this past year has been relieved.

“He took away so much joy from our family,” said Houston.

She told News 4 the relief came from tips that led to police arresting Alan Williams hundreds of miles away in Houston, Texas. Williams is accused of killing 20-year-old Darius Houston in June 2020 as he was leaving a funeral.

Man shot dead while leaving funeral in north St. Louis Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot in north St. Louis Thursday.

“There is no relationship, they never knew each other, they never spoke a word, ” she said.

Houston said Williams went on the run after the shooting. CrimeStoppers placed wanted billboards across the St. Louis area, in an attempt to locate him.

Williams, 39, has been charged with murder, assault and armed criminal action. He is currently in custody at the St. Louis City Justice Center.