ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Tamara Houston says the agony she’s endured this past year has been relieved.
“He took away so much joy from our family,” said Houston.
She says the relief came from tips that lead to police arresting Alan Williams hundreds of miles away in Houston, Texas. Williams is accused of killing 20 -year-old Darius Houston in June 2020 as he was leaving a funeral.
“There is no relationship, they never knew each other, they never spoke a word, ” she said.
Houston says Williams went on the run after the shooting. CrimeStoppers placed wanted billboards across the St. Louis area, in an attempt to locate him.
News 4 reached out to St. Louis Metropolitan Police for a comment on what lead them to Williams. We are awaiting a response.
