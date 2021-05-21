ST. JOHN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The search continues Friday morning for the man who seriously injured an officer during a traffic stop in St. John.
Sources told News 4 the officer was injured when he was dragged by a suspect while making a traffic stop near St. Charles Rock Road and Marshal. The officer had to be rushed to the hospital around 6 p.m. Thursday but has since been released.
Overnight, a pursuit of the suspect at Switzer and Oriole Avenue was captured on a doorbell camera. The video begins with the suspect’s silver car turning onto a dirt road and then the man quickly gets out of the car to make a run for it. The video also shows a patrol car crashing into the back of another officer’s car as he stops to try to join the foot chase.
Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect is encouraged to notify police. A description of the suspect has not been released by police.
