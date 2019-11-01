BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A man is facing charges, accused of hitting a woman in the head as she walked to her car.
Sheldon Williams, 24, is charged with aggravated battery and criminal damage to property.
Police say the woman was walking to her car in the 300 block of West Lincoln Street when she saw Williams running towards her. She tried to get out of his way, but police say he changed directions and hit her in head as he ran by.
The victim suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment.
Williams was arrested at his home on Thursday.
Authorities believe he is also responsible for knocking over a Harley Davidson motorcycle at the Corner Chill and Grill on September 30.
