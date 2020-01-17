WELLSTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 31-year-old man admitted to fatally shooting another man at a home in Wellston Thursday night, police said.
Steve Ousley, 31, is charged first-degree murder and armed-criminal action.
Police said they found a 38-year-old man, alter identified as Albert Gant, Jr., shot to death inside a home in the 1600 block of Vassier Avenue near Normandy High School around 6 p.m.
Ousley and Gant, Jr., got into an altercation Wednesday at the home, which police say led to the shooting Thursday.
Ousley is being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond.
