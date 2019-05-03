UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A suspect is facing charges after he allegedly tried to run over officers in University City.
David Anderson is charged with assault on a special victim and resisting arrest. He is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on $25,000 cash-only bond.
Police said they were called to an alleyway in the 6500 block of Crest shortly after 1:10 a.m. Friday for a suspicious vehicle parked near the caller’s yard. The responding officers attempted to contact the vehicle’s occupants, which was 3 juveniles and 2 adults, at which time, the SUV drove away and nearly struck the officers, forcing them to dive out of harm’s way.
After diving, the officers fired shots at the vehicle and the driver revved the SUV’s engine and headed towards two more officers who were on the east side of the suspect vehicle. The SUV then hit several yard structures and a fence before becoming wedged and stopping, according to police.
Chat Vaughn had just pulled into his driveway in the alley right before the shooting happened.
"It is really sad because I was just an innocent bystander just coming home from work," said Vaughn. "He just shot and he had every right to do that because he feared for his life and I actually feared for mine."
Officers then reportedly used ballistic shields for cover to arrest the SUV’s suspects following multiple attempts to talk to the juveniles to surrender and leave the vehicle.
Two of the vehicle’s suspects were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and released, University City police said. 5 people total were inside the car at the time of the shooting. All of them were arrested Friday morning.
Authorities report that one of the SUV’s suspects was wanted for first-degree assault out of St. Louis City. In addition, suspected drugs and two stolen guns were found inside the SUV.
Two suspects were treated at a hospital and released. A 16-year-old is being held for possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm.
One juvenile suspect sustained a minor injury to the heel.
Tommie Conners was arrested on an active warrant out of St. Louis City for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.
No serious injuries were reported.
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's office is taking over the case.
UCPD say they have dash cam video of the incident, but will not release it until the investigation is closed.
Anyone with information pertaining to the ongoing investigation is urged to call 314-725-2211.
