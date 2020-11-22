Kyri Morgan mugshot

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Another man has been charged in connection with looting that is tied to the shooting death of retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn.

Kyri Morgan, 19, of North City is charged with second-degree burglary.

Police allege that he and several others broke into Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry on June 2 after a night of looting and violent rioting in St. Louis City. Dorn was shot and killed during the looting at the pawn shop.

Mark Jackson, 22, and Stephen Cannon, 24, are charged in connection with Dorn’s death. Morgan and three others are charged with burglary.

Morgan is being held on a $10,000 bond.

