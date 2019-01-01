ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A 17-year-old is accused of fatally shooting another teen in North County Sunday afternoon.
Mautrell Wilkes, 16, was shot and killed in the 10400 block of Baron around 2:15 p.m. When officers first arrived on the scene, they believed the shooting was accidental or a suicide. Monday morning, police said they were investigating the incident as a homicide.
New Year’s Day, officials said Tawan Smith had been charged with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in relation to Wilkes’ death.
According to court documents, a witness stated Wilkes and Smith were “playing” when the shooting occurred.
Smith’s cash-only bond was set at $100,000.
The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons unit is investigating.
