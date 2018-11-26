ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Survivor will perform at the River City Casino & Hotel in July.
The band behind the hit song “Eye of the Tiger” will perform at the Event Center at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019.
Ticket prices start at $35 and can be purchased by clicking here. Those attending the show must be at least 21 years old.
