ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A survey of attitudes about the COVID-19 vaccine by the Missouri Hospital Association (MHA) concluded that a sizeable portion of the state's population will be difficult to convince to get vaccinated.

"More rural Missourians are hesitant to get the vaccine. More of those who call themselves conservative are hesitant to get the vaccine," Mary Becker said. She's the senior vice president of the organization.

Becker said the survey also concluded that African-Americans and white Evangelicals are less likely to get vaccinated. After many complaints that vaccine doses were hard to find, the supply of vaccine appears to have overtaken the level of demand in the St. Louis area.

A vaccination site at Dellwood Community Center operated by the Urban League and Missouri National Guard, could vaccinate up to 1,000 people a day but is currently averaging 50 to 60 people a day. And a vaccine site operated by FEMA at The Dome at the America's Center has the capacity to vaccinate up to 3,000 a day but is only averaging around 1,100.

Michael Shelley and his daughter, Natalie, got vaccinated at The Dome. "It was a little surprising to be able to walk in the way we did. But you know, I don't know what's keeping people away," he said.

The MHA survey asked non-vaccinated people in different parts of the state if they planned to get vaccinated. In the St. Louis area, 19% said they did not. In rural parts of the state, 35% said no and in the Springfield area, known as strongly conservative, 45% answered that they didn't plan to get vaccinated.

Becker said the survey also found that many who are uninsured are hesitant to get vaccinated because they didn't know the shot was free. She also said the more information people have, the more likely they are to get vaccinated and that primary care physicians are seen as the most trusted information provider.

Becker also said some people are busy and just haven't gotten around to getting vaccinated. Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, told News 4 that vaccine providers need to make the shots more convenient.

"So, we're thinking now the name of the game has got to be about convenience and about availability," he said. "And so if we can make it convenient for people to get vaccinated, if we can get out into the community, that is going to be how we're going to address some of these issues."

A spokesman for the Urban League said the Dellwood Recreation Center will be administering vaccines on Saturday May 8 from 8 a.m. to noon for those too busy to come on a weekday. It's also planning a media blitz to encourage more African Americans to get vaccinated.